Athapaththu Fires Up Top, Nilakshika Seals It Down the Order as Sri Lanka Keep Semi-Final Dream Alive

Sri Lanka's women's cricket team kept their ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final hopes firmly intact with a crucial victory, powered by a blistering opening from captain Chamari Athapaththu and a composed, match-finishing performance from lower-order batter Nilakshika Silva.

Athapaththu Sets the Tone

Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka's talismanic skipper and one of the most destructive batters in women's cricket, came out swinging from the very first over. Her aggressive start at the top of the order gave the innings the momentum Sri Lanka desperately needed, putting the opposition's bowlers immediately under pressure and laying a solid foundation for the total.

Athapaththu's explosive contribution at the top of the batting order has long been a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's white-ball game plan, and once again she delivered when it mattered most on the global stage.

Nilakshika Holds Her Nerve

While Athapaththu provided the fireworks up front, it was Nilakshika Silva's composed and disciplined performance in the latter stages of the innings that ultimately guided Sri Lanka safely to their target. Her calm temperament under pressure ensured the team crossed the line without losing momentum at the death.

The combination of a blazing start and a steady finish proved to be the perfect formula for Sri Lanka in what was a high-stakes encounter at the tournament.

Semi-Final Qualification Still in Sight

With this win, Sri Lanka remain in contention to advance to the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The result will provide a significant morale boost to the squad, who have shown resilience and character throughout the tournament.

Sri Lankan cricket fans will be hoping the team can carry this winning momentum into their remaining matches, as the island nation continues to chase a historic place in the final four of the world's premier women's T20 competition.

Sri Lanka's ability to perform under tournament pressure — with experienced leadership from Athapaththu and emerging composure from players like Nilakshika — signals a squad growing in confidence at exactly the right time.

All eyes will now turn to the points table and Sri Lanka's upcoming fixtures as the Women's T20 World Cup heads into its decisive stages.