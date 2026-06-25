Vietjet to Launch Historic Direct Flights Between Colombo and Ho Chi Minh City from August 2026
Sri Lankan travellers will soon be able to fly directly to Vietnam for the first time, as budget carrier Vietjet has officially opened bookings for a brand-new direct route connecting Colombo with Ho Chi Minh City.
A Historic First for Air Travel Between the Two Nations
The new service, set to take off on 18 August 2026, will mark the first ever scheduled direct air link between Sri Lanka and Vietnam. Until now, passengers travelling between the two countries have had to endure lengthy layovers via connecting hubs across Asia.
Vietjet, one of Asia's fastest-growing low-cost carriers, has already launched special introductory fares to coincide with the booking opening, giving early travellers the opportunity to secure seats at competitive prices ahead of the inaugural flight.
Boosting Tourism, Business and Cultural Ties
The launch of this route is expected to have wide-ranging benefits for both countries, opening new doors across several key sectors:
- Tourism flows between Sri Lanka and Vietnam are anticipated to grow significantly, with both destinations increasingly popular among Asian travellers.
- Business connectivity between Colombo and Ho Chi Minh City — Vietnam's commercial capital — is set to be strengthened considerably.
- Cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations are also expected to deepen as travel becomes more accessible and affordable.
What This Means for Sri Lankan Travellers
For Sri Lankans, the new Vietjet route eliminates the inconvenience of transit stops that have long been a barrier to visiting Vietnam. Ho Chi Minh City serves as a major gateway to Vietnam's vast tourism offerings, from its bustling urban culture to the country's renowned beaches, heritage sites, and cuisine.
The Colombo–Ho Chi Minh City route represents a significant milestone in regional aviation connectivity, offering Sri Lankans a direct and affordable gateway into Southeast Asia's dynamic markets.
With bookings now open and the launch date confirmed for August 2026, travellers are encouraged to explore the available introductory fares early. The commencement of this route is widely seen as a positive development for Sri Lanka's aviation sector and its broader ambitions to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian nations.
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Vietjet is budget airline no? hope baggage fees dont kill the savings
finally direct to Vietnam no more transit in Singapore or KL
yes bro ticket prices better be good otherwise same old story