Netanyahu Rejects Trump's 15-Point Gaza Proposal as Israel Refuses Troop Withdrawal

Israel has formally rejected a 15-point plan put forward by United States President Donald Trump regarding the Gaza conflict, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu making clear that Israeli forces will not be withdrawing from the territory.

A Rare Rift Between Close Allies

The rejection marks a notable point of tension between Israel and its most powerful ally, the United States, as the Gaza war continues to draw international scrutiny. Despite the traditionally close relationship between Washington and Tel Aviv, Netanyahu's government has pushed back against the framework proposed by the Trump administration.

The 15-point plan, which had been put forward by President Trump as a potential pathway forward in the conflict, has been turned down outright by Israeli leadership, who insist that a military presence in Gaza remains essential to their strategic objectives.

Israel Stands Firm on Military Presence

Netanyahu's position underscores Israel's continued insistence on maintaining operational control within Gaza, rejecting any arrangement that would require a full military withdrawal. Israeli officials have consistently argued that a premature pullout would undermine efforts to dismantle Hamas and secure the release of remaining hostages held in the territory.

The move signals that despite pressure from Washington, Israel intends to chart its own course on the ground, even as international calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian access grow louder.

Implications for Regional Peace Efforts

The rejection of Trump's proposal raises fresh questions about the prospects for any near-term resolution to the conflict, which has caused massive civilian casualties and widespread destruction across Gaza since hostilities escalated.

Observers are watching closely to see how the Trump administration responds to the rebuff from one of America's closest Middle Eastern partners, and whether renewed diplomatic efforts will be launched in the weeks ahead.

The situation continues to evolve rapidly, with humanitarian organisations warning of deteriorating conditions for civilians caught in the conflict zone.

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