Court of Appeal Freezes Two Luxury Vehicles Amid BOI Company Legal Battle

Sri Lanka's Court of Appeal has stepped in to block the removal, export, or sale of two luxury vehicles belonging to a Board of Investment (BOI)-licensed company, following a legal dispute that has drawn significant attention to the oversight of BOI-registered enterprises.

Interim Order Issued

The Court of Appeal issued an interim order preventing the company from taking any action with respect to the two high-value vehicles, effectively freezing their status until further legal proceedings are concluded. The order ensures the vehicles remain within the jurisdiction and cannot be disposed of in any manner while the case is before the courts.

The move signals the judiciary's intent to preserve assets that may be central to the outcome of the dispute, a measure commonly employed in commercial litigation where there is a risk that key evidence or property could be dissipated before a final ruling is reached.

BOI Company Under Scrutiny

The company at the centre of the dispute holds a licence issued by the Board of Investment, the government body responsible for facilitating and regulating strategic investments in Sri Lanka. BOI-licensed entities enjoy a range of incentives, including tax concessions and customs privileges, making any alleged misuse of such status a matter of considerable public interest.

The precise nature of the underlying dispute has yet to be fully disclosed in open court, but the involvement of luxury vehicles raises questions about the importation and registration of high-value assets under BOI provisions.

Legal Proceedings Continue

The Court of Appeal is expected to take up the matter further in upcoming hearings, where both parties will have the opportunity to present their arguments. Legal observers note that interim orders of this nature reflect the court's commitment to ensuring that justice is not undermined by the premature movement or concealment of assets.

The case is being closely watched by business and legal communities alike, given its potential implications for how luxury and high-value assets held by BOI companies are monitored and regulated going forward.