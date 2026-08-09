Sajith Warns Sri Lanka Is Sliding Towards One-Party Authoritarian Rule

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has levelled serious accusations against the ruling government, claiming it is deliberately engineering conditions that would entrench one-party dominance over Sri Lanka's democratic institutions.

A Warning Shot at the Government

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, charged that the government's actions and policies are systematically undermining the foundations of pluralistic democracy in the country. He warned that if left unchecked, the current trajectory could result in a political landscape where a single party holds unchallenged control over the machinery of the state.

The opposition leader's remarks reflect growing concern among political circles about the concentration of power within the ruling administration, a trend that critics argue poses a direct threat to Sri Lanka's democratic values and constitutional order.

Opposition Puts Government on Notice

Premadasa made clear that the opposition would not remain silent in the face of what he described as an orchestrated push to marginalise rival political voices. He urged the public and democratic stakeholders to remain vigilant and to resist any moves that could erode the checks and balances that safeguard the rights of all Sri Lankan citizens.

The government, according to Premadasa, is paving the way for one-party rule — a development he described as deeply dangerous for the future of the nation.

Broader Implications for Sri Lankan Democracy

Political analysts have noted that accusations of power consolidation are not new in Sri Lanka's turbulent political history. However, the opposition's increasingly vocal stance signals that tensions between the ruling party and its rivals are intensifying ahead of what is expected to be a highly contested political period.

Citizens and civil society groups will be watching closely to see how the government responds to these allegations and whether any policy measures are introduced that either allay or confirm the opposition's fears regarding the future of multiparty democracy in Sri Lanka.