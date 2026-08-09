Blinded by Neglect: Sri Lanka's Growing Eye Health Emergency

A Silent Crisis Unfolding Across the Island

Sri Lanka is facing a deepening public health challenge that receives far too little attention — a widespread eye health crisis that is quietly robbing thousands of citizens of their sight, their livelihoods, and their independence.

While the nation's healthcare system has made commendable strides in many areas, ophthalmological care remains critically underprioritised, leaving vast segments of the population vulnerable to preventable blindness and vision impairment.

The Scale of the Problem

Vision loss in Sri Lanka is not merely a medical statistic — it is a lived tragedy affecting men, women, and children across urban centres and rural communities alike. Conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and refractive errors continue to go undiagnosed and untreated at alarming rates, particularly among the elderly and the economically disadvantaged.

Many of those affected lack access to basic screening services, while others are simply unaware that the gradual deterioration of their sight is a treatable condition rather than an inevitable consequence of ageing.

Rural Communities Hit Hardest

The burden of eye disease falls disproportionately on those living outside major cities. Rural populations in particular face significant barriers to receiving timely care, including:

A severe shortage of qualified ophthalmologists in provincial hospitals

Limited availability of diagnostic equipment outside Colombo and a handful of regional centres

High out-of-pocket costs associated with specialist consultations and corrective procedures

Poor awareness of early warning signs and available treatment options

Geographical distance from eye care facilities, compounded by inadequate transport infrastructure

For many families, travelling to a city hospital for an eye examination is not simply inconvenient — it is financially and logistically impossible.

Preventable Blindness: A Failure of Prioritisation

What makes this crisis particularly distressing is that a significant proportion of vision loss in Sri Lanka is entirely preventable or treatable if caught early enough. Cataracts, for instance, can be corrected through a relatively straightforward surgical procedure. Refractive errors can be addressed with prescription glasses. Yet thousands of Sri Lankans continue to live with impaired vision simply because the system has not reached them in time.

Vision loss is not just a personal misfortune — it is a public health failure that demands an urgent, coordinated national response.

The economic consequences are equally stark. Individuals who lose their sight are frequently unable to continue working, pushing already vulnerable households deeper into poverty. Children with uncorrected vision problems struggle in school, their educational futures compromised before they have truly begun.

The Need for a National Eye Health Strategy

Health advocates and eye care professionals have long called for a comprehensive, government-led national eye health strategy that addresses the full spectrum of the problem — from community-level awareness campaigns and school screening programmes to the training of more specialist doctors and the equipping of district hospitals with modern diagnostic tools.

Sri Lanka's ageing population and rising rates of diabetes make the need for such a strategy even more pressing. Diabetic retinopathy, a leading cause of blindness among working-age adults, is expected to become an increasingly significant concern as the prevalence of diabetes grows across the country.

A Call to Act Before More Sight Is Lost

The tragedy of vision loss in Sri Lanka is not inevitable. With the right political will, adequate funding, and a genuine commitment to equitable healthcare, the country has the capacity to dramatically reduce the burden of preventable blindness.

What is needed now is urgency — from policymakers, from health authorities, and from the broader public — to ensure that no Sri Lankan loses their sight simply because the system was too slow to act.