Grama Niladhari Officers to Stage Two-Day Island-Wide Sick Leave Protest

Grama Niladhari officers across Sri Lanka have announced plans to collectively report sick leave and abstain from work on Monday (10) and Tuesday (11), effectively launching a two-day island-wide work stoppage in the form of a sick leave campaign.

Grassroots Administration Set to Be Disrupted

The decision by Grama Niladharis to stay away from duty on both days is expected to cause significant disruptions to administrative services at the grassroots level across the island. Grama Niladharis play a critical role in Sri Lanka's local governance structure, handling a wide range of essential public services including the issuance of certificates, residency confirmations, and other documentation that citizens rely upon on a daily basis.

The coordinated sick leave campaign means that residents who depend on these services for urgent personal, legal, or administrative matters may find themselves unable to access assistance during the two-day period.

A Form of Industrial Action

While officially reported as a sick leave exercise, the collective and coordinated nature of the campaign is widely understood to be a form of industrial action aimed at drawing attention to grievances held by the Grama Niladhari service. Such work-to-rule and sick leave campaigns have been used by public sector workers in Sri Lanka as a means of applying pressure on authorities without formally declaring a strike.

Members of the public are advised to take note of the disruption and plan any essential administrative tasks accordingly, as Grama Niladhari offices are unlikely to function normally on the affected days.

Further details regarding the specific demands behind the campaign are expected to emerge as the situation develops.

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