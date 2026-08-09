Little Japan Founder Dr. Ruwan Perera Brings 250 Japanese Visitors to Sri Lanka in Major Tourism Push

A landmark group arrival signals growing ties between Sri Lanka and Japan

Dr. Ruwan Perera, the visionary founder of Little Japan, has spearheaded a significant initiative to bring a delegation of 250 Japanese visitors to Sri Lanka, marking a notable milestone in the island nation's efforts to strengthen tourism and people-to-people connections with Japan.

Who is Dr. Ruwan Perera?

Dr. Ruwan Perera is the driving force behind Little Japan, an organisation widely recognised for fostering cultural and economic bridges between Sri Lanka and Japan. His work has long focused on cultivating goodwill and practical cooperation between the two nations, and this latest initiative represents one of his most ambitious undertakings to date.

A Group Arrival of Significance

The arrival of 250 Japanese visitors at once is no small feat, particularly at a time when Sri Lanka is working hard to revive and expand its tourism sector. Such organised group visits carry considerable economic benefit, boosting revenue across hospitality, transport, and local attractions.

The delegation was initiated and coordinated by Dr. Perera through his Little Japan platform

The visit highlights Sri Lanka's growing appeal to Japanese travellers

The initiative is expected to encourage further group tourism from Japan

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's tourism industry has been navigating a challenging recovery in recent years, and high-profile initiatives such as this one provide a timely boost. Japan represents a premium tourism market, with Japanese travellers known for their keen interest in culture, heritage, and nature — all of which Sri Lanka offers in abundance.

Efforts by private individuals and organisations to independently drive inbound tourism reflect the kind of public-private collaboration that Sri Lanka's recovery demands.

Dr. Perera's initiative through Little Japan demonstrates how dedicated individuals can play a transformative role in reshaping Sri Lanka's image on the international stage, opening doors to new markets and reinforcing diplomatic and cultural friendships that extend well beyond tourism alone.