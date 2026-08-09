Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens as Cases Approach 90,000 and Death Toll Reaches 65

Alarming Surge in Dengue Infections Raises Public Health Concerns

Sri Lanka is facing a worsening dengue fever crisis, with the total number of reported cases closing in on the 90,000 mark while the death toll has climbed to 65, according to the latest health data.

The sharp rise in infections has prompted growing concern among public health authorities, who are urging communities across the island to take immediate preventive action to curb the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

A Nationwide Threat

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, continues to affect residents in both urban and rural areas of the country. The disease is known to thrive in conditions where stagnant water accumulates, providing ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Health officials have repeatedly highlighted the importance of eliminating standing water around homes, workplaces, and public spaces as the single most effective measure in reducing mosquito populations.

What the Public Can Do

Authorities are calling on Sri Lankan households to take the following precautions to protect themselves and their communities:

Remove or regularly empty containers that collect rainwater, including flowerpots, buckets, and discarded tyres.

Use mosquito repellents and wear long-sleeved clothing, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Seek medical attention immediately upon experiencing symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint pain, or a skin rash.

Ensure water storage tanks and containers are properly covered at all times.

Pressure on the Health System

The mounting caseload is placing considerable strain on hospitals and healthcare workers around the country. Medical professionals are urging the public not to delay seeking treatment, as dengue can rapidly progress to severe dengue — a potentially fatal condition — if not managed promptly.

Early diagnosis and timely medical care remain critical to reducing dengue-related fatalities across the country.

The Ministry of Health is continuing to monitor the situation closely and has called on local government bodies and community organisations to intensify awareness campaigns and clean-up drives in high-risk areas.

With the case count nearing a troubling milestone, public vigilance and coordinated government action will be essential in containing what is fast becoming one of the most serious dengue outbreaks Sri Lanka has seen in recent times.