CAA Busts Illegal Canned Fish Operation in Pannala, Seizes Stock Valued at Rs. 1.5 Million

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has uncovered an unlicensed canned fish manufacturing facility in Elabadagama, Pannala, seizing a stock of goods estimated to be worth Rs. 1.5 million during a targeted raid on the premises.

Facility Found Operating Without Authorisation

Authorities discovered that the factory had been conducting manufacturing operations without the required licences or approvals, raising serious concerns over food safety standards and consumer protection. The CAA moved swiftly to shut down the facility and confiscate the stockpiled goods found on site.

Threat to Public Health

Unlicensed food manufacturing operations pose a significant risk to the general public, as such facilities are not subject to the regulatory inspections and quality controls that govern licensed producers. Canned fish, a staple food product consumed widely across Sri Lanka, must meet strict hygiene and safety standards to ensure it is safe for consumption.

The seizure underscores the CAA's ongoing commitment to clamping down on illegal trade practices that endanger consumers and undermine legitimate businesses operating within the law.

Action Against Illegal Trade Practices

The raid in Pannala forms part of a broader effort by the CAA to monitor and enforce compliance among food manufacturers and distributors island-wide. The authority has been conducting regular inspections across various sectors to identify businesses operating outside the legal framework.

The raided facility was located in the Elabadagama area of Pannala.

Canned fish stock worth approximately Rs. 1.5 million was seized during the operation.

The facility was found to be operating without the necessary licences.

The CAA has urged members of the public to purchase food products only from reputable, licensed retailers and manufacturers, and to report any suspicious operations to the relevant authorities. Legal proceedings are expected to follow in connection with the Pannala facility.