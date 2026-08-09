Sri Lanka's Worker Remittances Cross US$5 Billion Mark in First Seven Months of 2025

Sri Lanka has recorded a significant milestone in its economic recovery, with foreign remittances sent home by overseas workers surpassing the US$5 billion mark within the first seven months of the year, according to the latest available figures.

A Vital Lifeline for the Economy

Worker remittances have long served as one of Sri Lanka's most reliable sources of foreign exchange, playing a critical role in stabilising the country's balance of payments and supporting household incomes across the island. The latest figures underscore just how pivotal the contribution of Sri Lankan expatriates and migrant workers continues to be in the nation's ongoing economic resurgence.

Surpassing the US$5 billion threshold within seven months represents a strong pace of inflows, reflecting both the growing number of Sri Lankans employed abroad and the increasing preference for formal banking channels to transfer money home.

Confidence in Formal Channels

Analysts have pointed to improved exchange rates and greater trust in the formal financial system as key drivers behind the surge in recorded remittances. Following the economic crisis of 2022, which saw many overseas workers resort to informal transfer networks, the stabilisation of the Sri Lankan rupee and policy reforms by the Central Bank have helped attract funds back through official channels.

Regional Employment Driving Inflows

A significant portion of remittance flows originates from Sri Lankan workers based in the Middle East, as well as growing communities in European and East Asian nations. The demand for skilled and semi-skilled Sri Lankan labour in these regions has remained robust, sustaining a steady stream of earnings being repatriated to families back home.

For many Sri Lankan households, particularly those in rural areas, remittances remain a primary source of income, covering education, healthcare, and daily living expenses.

Positive Signal for Recovery

The milestone comes as Sri Lanka continues to navigate its path through an IMF-supported economic recovery programme. Strong remittance inflows help bolster the country's foreign reserves, reduce pressure on the rupee, and provide the Central Bank with greater flexibility in managing monetary policy.

Economists expect the momentum to be sustained through the remainder of the year, with full-year remittance figures potentially setting a new record if current trends hold. The government has also signalled intentions to further streamline formal transfer mechanisms to encourage even greater volumes of overseas earnings to flow through regulated financial institutions.

As Sri Lanka works to rebuild economic stability after one of the most turbulent periods in its modern history, the unwavering contributions of its diaspora and migrant workforce continue to stand as a cornerstone of the national recovery effort.