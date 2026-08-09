Ex-POGO Operators Eye Sri Lanka's Port City as New Gaming Hub, Reports Suggest

Former operators previously linked to the Philippines' offshore gaming industry, known as POGOs, are reportedly setting their sights on Sri Lanka's Colombo Port City as a potential new base of operations, according to industry intelligence circulating within Asia's gaming sector.

A Shifting Landscape for Asian Gaming Operators

The Philippines formally abolished its POGO framework following mounting concerns over criminal activity, money laundering, and social harm associated with the industry. The crackdown forced dozens of operators to seek alternative jurisdictions across the Asia-Pacific region, and Sri Lanka's ambitious Port City development appears to be emerging as one destination attracting their attention.

Port City Colombo, the sprawling reclaimed land project situated adjacent to the capital's shoreline, has been positioning itself as a special economic zone with its own distinct regulatory framework — a structure that some observers believe could appeal to gaming and entertainment enterprises looking for a fresh start in the region.

Concerns and Opportunities

The reported interest raises both economic opportunity and significant regulatory questions for Sri Lankan authorities. Critics warn that welcoming operators with POGO backgrounds could expose the country to reputational and financial risks, particularly given the controversies that dogged the Philippine industry during its operational years.

POGOs in the Philippines were repeatedly linked to illegal gambling, human trafficking, and large-scale fraud schemes.

Several POGO-connected entities faced international scrutiny from anti-money laundering bodies.

Sri Lanka is currently working to strengthen its own financial compliance and anti-corruption frameworks.

Proponents, however, argue that properly regulated gaming operations within Port City could generate substantial tax revenue, foreign investment, and employment opportunities at a time when Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery following the 2022 financial crisis.

Port City's Regulatory Framework Under Scrutiny

Port City Colombo operates under the Colombo Port City Economic Commission, which governs business licensing and investment within the zone independently of many standard Sri Lankan regulations. This unique structure has attracted international financial and business interest, but it has also drawn questions about oversight and transparency.

Industry analysts suggest that the zone's relatively flexible regulatory environment may be a key draw for former POGO-linked entities seeking to re-establish themselves under a more legitimate operational model.

Sri Lankan authorities have yet to make any official statement confirming or denying active engagement with former POGO operators. It remains unclear whether any formal licensing applications have been submitted within the Port City framework in connection with these parties.

Regional Watch

Sri Lanka is not alone in facing this question. Several Southeast and South Asian jurisdictions have reported similar approaches from displaced gaming operators following the Philippine POGO ban. How Colombo responds could set an important precedent for the region and signal the direction in which Port City's entertainment and gaming policy is headed.

As the story develops, stakeholders — including investors, civil society groups, and government regulators — will be watching closely to see whether Sri Lanka moves to capitalise on the opportunity or erect firm barriers against operators carrying baggage from the now-defunct POGO era.