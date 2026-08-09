Siraj Goes Ballistic With Three Sixes to Power India Past Sri Lanka in Stunning Finish

Mohammed Siraj, known primarily for his lethal bowling, turned unlikely hero with the bat as he smashed three consecutive sixes to seal a dramatic victory for India against Sri Lanka, leaving the cricketing world stunned and the Lankan players scrambling to inspect his bat in disbelief.

An Unexpected Batting Assault

The Indian fast bowler, not typically celebrated for his batting exploits, unleashed a ferocious assault in the closing stages of the match that few could have anticipated. Three massive sixes in quick succession from Siraj's blade shifted the momentum entirely in India's favour, finishing the contest in breathtaking fashion and sending the Indian dressing room into wild celebration.

The sheer power behind each of the blows left the Sri Lankan players visibly astonished. In an almost comical yet telling moment, members of the Sri Lankan side moved to examine Siraj's bat at the conclusion of play, as if searching for some hidden explanation for the tail-ender's extraordinary hitting display.

Sri Lanka Left Stunned on the Field

The bat inspection moment quickly captured widespread attention, reflecting just how unexpected Siraj's contribution had been. For Sri Lanka, the late collapse of what may have seemed a manageable situation will sting deeply, with the lower-order blitz proving to be the decisive turning point that denied them any chance of a comeback.

Sri Lankan fans and cricket followers across the island will no doubt be reviewing how the match slipped away so dramatically in its final moments, with a bowler — not a recognised batsman — delivering the killer blows that settled the outcome.

Siraj Steals the Spotlight

While Siraj has earned considerable respect across the cricketing world for his ability to trouble top-order batsmen with the ball, this performance added an entirely new dimension to his reputation. His three sixes were not merely lucky swings — they carried conviction and timing that belied his status as a lower-order batsman.

For India, the victory will be remembered as much for its dramatic finish as for any earlier highlights, with Siraj's extraordinary cameo certain to be replayed and discussed for some time to come.

The result deals a fresh blow to Sri Lanka's campaign and raises further questions about the side's ability to close out matches when the pressure mounts in the final stages.

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