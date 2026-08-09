Kirsten Watches On as Sri Lanka Set India 207-Run Target in Pre-Tour Warm-Up

Gary Kirsten, the newly appointed head coach of the Indian national cricket team, was a keen observer from the sidelines as Sri Lanka set India a challenging 207-run chase during a warm-up match ahead of the upcoming tour.

The practice fixture, designed to give both squads valuable match preparation, saw the Sri Lankan side put in a competitive batting performance to post a total that would test their visitors' resolve under match conditions.

Sri Lanka Put India to the Test

The warm-up encounter served as an important opportunity for the Sri Lankan unit to find their rhythm and assert themselves ahead of the main series. By posting 207 runs as a target, the hosts demonstrated intent and showed they were in no mood to offer their high-profile guests an easy ride, even in a pre-series fixture.

For India, the chase represented a meaningful workout under pressure, with players keen to nail down their form and combinations ahead of the competitive matches that follow.

Kirsten Monitors His New Charge

Of particular interest was the presence of Gary Kirsten, the South African batting legend and highly experienced international coach, who watched proceedings closely as he continues to assess the players at his disposal following his appointment as India's head coach.

Warm-up games such as this one offer coaching staff a low-stakes yet valuable environment in which to evaluate player form, temperament and tactical flexibility before the serious business of a full series gets underway.

A Competitive Build-Up

Sri Lanka will be eager to carry the momentum from this warm-up performance into the main series, using the occasion as confirmation that their preparations are on track. For the hosts, there is always added motivation in performing well against one of cricket's powerhouses, regardless of the occasion.

With both sides now having had a proper hit-out, all eyes will turn to the forthcoming series fixtures, where the intensity and stakes will be considerably higher.

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