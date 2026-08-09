Ashwin: Sri Lanka's Spinners Missing the Magic That Made Herath a Legend

Indian off-spin great Ravichandran Ashwin has offered a candid assessment of Sri Lanka's current spin bowling attack, suggesting that the island nation's tweakers are yet to find a bowler who can replicate the extraordinary impact of former left-arm spinner Rangana Herath.

A Giant Shadow Over Sri Lankan Spin

Ashwin, widely regarded as one of the finest spinners of the modern era, highlighted that Herath brought a rare combination of skill, experience, and match-winning ability that elevated Sri Lanka's spin department to world-class heights during his long international career. According to Ashwin, that kind of presence is not easily replaced, and Sri Lanka's current spin options are still searching for someone to fill that void.

Herath, who retired from international cricket in 2018, claimed over 400 Test wickets during his illustrious career and was renowned for his ability to deceive even the most accomplished batters with his deceptive flight and sharp turn. He was considered one of the most effective left-arm spinners in the history of the game.

Ashwin's Respect for Herath's Legacy

Ashwin made clear that his observation was not a criticism of Sri Lanka's current crop of spinners, but rather a reflection of how exceptional Herath truly was — a bowler whose qualities are genuinely difficult to find in any generation.

Sri Lanka has produced several promising spin options in the post-Herath era, including Lasith Embuldeniya and Prabath Jayasuriya, both of whom have shown considerable promise at the Test level. However, Ashwin's comments suggest that, in his view, none have yet reached the commanding stature that Herath commanded at his peak.

A Challenge for Sri Lanka's Selectors

The remarks will likely spark debate among Sri Lankan cricket fans and analysts, many of whom have long discussed how the national team can best develop its spin resources in the years ahead. Spin bowling has historically been one of Sri Lanka's greatest strengths, and the pressure to nurture a genuine match-winner in that department remains significant.

For a Sri Lankan side that continues to rely heavily on spin-friendly home conditions, identifying and developing the next great spinning talent remains one of the most pressing tasks facing the team's management and selectors.