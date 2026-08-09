Siraj Steals the Show With Three Sixes as India Crush Sri Lanka XI in Tour Warm-Up

Indian pace bowler Mohammed Siraj turned heads for all the right reasons during a warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI, producing a stunning cameo with the bat that included three towering sixes as India convincingly thumped the home side's representative team.

A Pacer Who Can Hit

Siraj, predominantly known for his penetrating pace and ability to swing the ball, demonstrated that his batting skills should not be taken lightly. The right-arm quick cut loose during his time at the crease, sending three sixes sailing into the stands in what was a thoroughly entertaining knock that left spectators pleasantly surprised.

The performance drew widespread attention and lighthearted praise from fans and commentators alike, with many dubbing him "Sir Vivian Siraj" — a tongue-in-cheek nod to the legendary West Indian batsman Sir Vivian Richards — in recognition of his explosive hitting during the warm-up fixture.

India Dominate Ahead of Main Series

The warm-up match served as an important preparatory exercise for the Indian touring side ahead of their main series commitments against Sri Lanka. India used the fixture to assess combinations and give players valuable match time in local conditions, and they emerged as convincing winners against the Sri Lanka XI outfit.

The result will provide confidence to the Indian camp as they look to hit the ground running when the main series gets underway. For the Sri Lankan hosts, the warm-up serves as a useful gauge of where their preparations stand before the high-stakes fixtures ahead.

Warm-Up Matches as a Crucial Platform

Tour warm-up games traditionally offer fringe players and lower-order batsmen the opportunity to make a case for selection or cement their place in the squad. Siraj's explosive contribution with the bat adds a welcome additional dimension to India's already formidable line-up, giving the team management plenty to think about as they finalise their plans.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka and India will now eagerly await the start of the main series, with the mood in the Indian camp clearly buoyant following their dominant showing in the warm-up encounter.

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