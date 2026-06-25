Rohitha Rajapaksa Released After Five Hours of Questioning at CCIB

Rohitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, departed the Central Crimes Investigation Bureau (CCIB) on Wednesday after undergoing approximately five hours of questioning by investigators.

The high-profile visit to the CCIB drew significant public and media attention, given Rohitha's family ties to one of Sri Lanka's most prominent political dynasties. He arrived at the bureau earlier in the day and was held for questioning before being released without immediate charges.

Details of the Questioning

Authorities at the CCIB conducted the lengthy interview session with Rohitha Rajapaksa as part of an ongoing investigation. The exact nature of the inquiry was not officially disclosed at the time of his departure, though the duration of the session underscored the seriousness with which investigators are pursuing the matter.

Rohitha left the premises without making any public statement to the large gathering of media personnel who had assembled outside the CCIB headquarters throughout the day.

Political Significance

The questioning of a member of the Rajapaksa family carries considerable political weight in Sri Lanka. The Rajapaksa name remains one of the most influential in the country's recent political history, and any legal proceedings involving family members are closely watched by both supporters and critics alike.

This latest development is expected to further fuel ongoing public debate surrounding accountability and the rule of law in Sri Lanka, particularly with respect to prominent political families.

No further official statements had been issued by the CCIB or law enforcement authorities at the time of reporting. The case is expected to continue unfolding in the days ahead.

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