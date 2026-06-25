President Dissanayake Pledges to Repeal Controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act Before Year's End

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has made a firm commitment to repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) before the close of this year, signalling a significant shift in the government's approach to legislation long criticised by civil liberties advocates and human rights organisations.

The President made the announcement while addressing Parliament, reaffirming his administration's intention to do away with the decades-old law that has drawn sustained criticism both locally and internationally.

A Law Under Long-Standing Scrutiny

The Prevention of Terrorism Act has been a deeply contentious piece of legislation in Sri Lanka for many years. Critics, including human rights groups, legal experts, and opposition voices, have long argued that the Act has been misused to detain individuals without adequate judicial oversight and to suppress dissent.

The law, which grants sweeping powers to authorities, has been particularly condemned for its impact on minority communities, journalists, and activists, especially in the aftermath of the country's civil conflict.

A Key Promise on the Political Agenda

The repeal of the PTA has been a demand echoed across civil society for years, and President Dissanayake's announcement is likely to be welcomed by those who have campaigned tirelessly for its abolition. By setting a clear deadline within the current year, the President appears determined to translate this long-standing pledge into legislative action.

The move is expected to have broad implications for Sri Lanka's human rights standing internationally, as well as its ongoing engagement with foreign governments and multilateral institutions that have repeatedly called for the law's removal from the statute books.

What Comes Next

While the President's commitment marks a notable step forward, attention will now turn to Parliament and the legislative process required to formally repeal the Act. Observers will be watching closely to see whether the government moves swiftly to introduce replacement legislation that balances national security needs with the protection of fundamental rights.

For many Sri Lankans — particularly those from communities that have experienced the law's reach firsthand — the President's words will carry weight only when matched by concrete action on the floor of the House.

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