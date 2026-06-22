Two Killed in Tragic Elephant Attack During Poson Procession Preparations in Rakwana

A mahout and his assistant have lost their lives following a fatal elephant attack in Rakwana, where the animal had been brought to take part in the 78th Poson procession, authorities confirmed.

Victims Identified

The two victims, the elephant's mahout and his assistant, were attacked by the elephant in what officials described as a sudden and violent incident. Both men sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead following the attack.

Elephant Brought for Religious Procession

The elephant had been transported to the Rakwana area specifically to participate in the 78th Poson procession, one of the most significant Buddhist religious observances in Sri Lanka. Poson Poya commemorates the introduction of Buddhism to the island and is marked annually with colourful peraheras and religious ceremonies across the country.

Calls for Greater Safety Measures

The tragic incident has once again raised serious concerns over the safety protocols surrounding captive elephants used in religious and cultural events throughout Sri Lanka. Elephant attacks on handlers, while not uncommon, continue to highlight the dangers faced by mahouts and those working closely with these powerful animals.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the attack. Further details are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.

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