AFP Fact Check: Unfounded Claims About Sri Lankan Law Reform Stoking Ethnic and Religious Division

False Claims Circulating Online Targeting Sri Lanka's Ethnic and Religious Communities

A baseless claim surrounding alleged changes to Sri Lankan law has been spreading across social media platforms, raising serious concerns about its potential to inflame ethnic and religious tensions in the country, according to a fact-check conducted by AFP.

The misleading content, which has gained traction among online users in Sri Lanka, falsely suggests that significant legal amendments have been made — claims that authorities and independent fact-checkers have found to be entirely without foundation.

Misinformation With the Potential to Divide

Sri Lanka, a nation with a complex history of ethnic and religious coexistence, remains particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of disinformation. False narratives targeting legal frameworks or government policy can quickly exploit existing social fault lines, spreading fear and mistrust among communities.

AFP's fact-checking team investigated the circulating claims and found no credible evidence to support assertions that any such legal changes had been introduced. The claims appear to have been fabricated or significantly distorted before being shared widely online.

A Persistent Pattern of Online Disinformation

This incident forms part of a broader and troubling pattern of misinformation spreading through digital platforms in Sri Lanka, often targeting sensitive topics such as religion, ethnicity, and government policy. Such content frequently gains momentum before corrections can reach the same audiences.

Experts and civil society groups have repeatedly warned that unchecked misinformation poses a genuine threat to communal harmony, particularly in a country still navigating the long-term consequences of past ethnic conflict.

Public Urged to Verify Before Sharing

Members of the public are strongly encouraged to critically evaluate content encountered on social media before sharing it, particularly when it involves claims about legal or governmental changes. Key steps recommended by fact-checkers include:

Cross-referencing information with official government sources and reputable news organisations

Avoiding sharing unverified content that touches on sensitive ethnic or religious subjects

Reporting suspected misinformation to platform moderators

Consulting established fact-checking organisations when in doubt

As Sri Lanka continues its journey toward national reconciliation and economic recovery, safeguarding the integrity of public information remains a critical responsibility shared by both media institutions and ordinary citizens alike.

Related Video