Twenty Passengers Hurt as Buses Collide in Kegalle

Twenty people were injured after two buses collided in the Kegalle district, authorities confirmed, in the latest road accident to raise fresh concerns about passenger safety on Sri Lanka's busy inter-provincial routes.

Collision Leaves Dozens Seeking Medical Attention

The accident, which occurred in Kegalle, resulted in injuries to twenty passengers who were aboard the vehicles at the time of the crash. Emergency services responded to the scene, and the injured were transported to hospital for medical treatment.

The exact circumstances leading to the collision are yet to be fully established, with authorities launching an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

Road Safety Remains a Growing Concern

The Kegalle district, situated along one of the key road corridors connecting Colombo to the central highlands, sees a significant volume of bus traffic on a daily basis. Accidents involving public transport vehicles have been a persistent problem across the island, prompting repeated calls from road safety advocates for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

Sri Lanka continues to record a high number of road accidents annually, with human error, speeding, and poor vehicle maintenance frequently cited among the leading contributing factors.

Further details regarding the condition of the injured and the progress of the official investigation are expected to be released by authorities in the coming days.

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