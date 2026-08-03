Attorney General to Challenge High Court Ruling in Harak Kata PTA Case

AG Moves to Appeal Controversial Verdict

The Attorney General has officially informed the Colombo High Court of the intention to file an appeal against a recent judgment delivered in the case involving the individual known as Harak Kata, which was prosecuted under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Background of the Case

The case against Harak Kata drew significant public attention as it was pursued under Sri Lanka's Prevention of Terrorism Act, a piece of legislation that has long been a subject of controversy both locally and internationally. The PTA has faced repeated scrutiny from human rights groups and foreign governments who argue that it has been used to detain individuals without sufficient due process.

The Colombo High Court recently delivered its ruling in the matter, prompting the Attorney General's Department to review the outcome and subsequently decide to challenge the decision through the appeals process.

Legal Process Going Forward

By formally notifying the Colombo High Court of the intention to appeal, the Attorney General's Department has set in motion the next stage of legal proceedings. The appeal is expected to be heard at a higher court, where the merits of the original ruling will be examined afresh.

Legal observers are closely watching the development, as the outcome of the appeal could have broader implications for how PTA-related cases are handled by Sri Lankan courts going forward.

The Attorney General's decision to appeal signals that the state is not satisfied with the outcome of the original High Court judgment and intends to pursue the matter further through the judicial system.

Further details regarding the specific grounds of appeal and the timeline for proceedings are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the courts.

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