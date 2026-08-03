Sri Lanka Targets Record $19 Billion in Export Revenue by 2026, EDB Chief Reveals

Sri Lanka's export sector is poised for a historic milestone, with the Export Development Board (EDB) setting its sights on achieving a record-breaking $19 billion in export revenue before the close of 2026, according to the board's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mangala Wijesinghe.

Anniversary Milestone Marks Bold Vision

Wijesinghe made the announcement during a commemorative media briefing held to mark the 47th anniversary of the EDB, which fell on August 1st. Speaking at the ceremony, he outlined both the progress the institution has made and the ambitious targets it has charted for the nation's export industry in the years ahead.

A National Benchmark in the Making

The $19 billion target represents a significant leap for Sri Lanka's export economy, signalling renewed confidence in the country's productive capacity at a time when the island nation continues its recovery from a severe economic crisis. If achieved, the figure would stand as the highest export revenue milestone in Sri Lanka's history.

The EDB, established as the central government body responsible for promoting and developing Sri Lanka's export trade, has played a pivotal role in coordinating national export strategies across multiple sectors, including apparel, tea, spices, gems and jewellery, and information technology services.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

For a country that has been navigating one of its most challenging economic periods in recent memory, the EDB's projection carries considerable weight. Strong export performance is widely regarded as a cornerstone of stabilising foreign exchange reserves and restoring macroeconomic confidence among international investors and lending institutions.

The 47th anniversary of the EDB serves not only as a moment of institutional reflection but also as a platform to reinforce national commitment to export-led growth as a driver of sustainable economic development for Sri Lanka.

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