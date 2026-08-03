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Kelani River Flood Warning Remains in Force for Another 48 Hours

03 Aug 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
4 Comments
Kelani River Flood Warning Remains in Force for Another 48 Hours

The Irrigation Department has extended its flood warning for the Kelani River Basin by a further 48 hours, urging residents in low-lying areas along the river to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Warning Extended Amid Continued Risk

Authorities issued the extension as water levels in the Kelani River continue to pose a significant threat to communities situated in vulnerable zones along its banks. The department has called on residents to stay alert and heed any evacuation or safety instructions issued by local authorities.

What Residents Should Do

Those living in flood-prone areas along the Kelani River Basin are advised to take the following precautions:

  • Monitor updates from the Irrigation Department and Disaster Management Centre regularly
  • Move valuables and essential belongings to higher ground as a precaution
  • Be prepared to evacuate immediately if instructed by local authorities
  • Avoid crossing flooded roads or attempting to enter inundated areas

Authorities on Alert

The extension of the flood warning signals that conditions along the Kelani River Basin remain unstable, with the potential for further rises in water levels depending on upstream rainfall. The Irrigation Department is continuing to closely monitor the situation and has assured the public that updated warnings will be issued as conditions develop.

Residents are strongly encouraged to cooperate with emergency personnel and refrain from returning to flood-affected premises until authorities confirm it is safe to do so.

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See what readers are saying — and add your view.

H
Hashini Madushani 03 Aug 2026

at least they gave warning this time, some years we get no notice at all

T
Tharindu Silva 03 Aug 2026

anyone know if Kelaniya town area affected? my cousins are there

R
Roshan Bandara 03 Aug 2026

every year same thing, goverment does nothing until ppl lose their homes

N
Nadeesha Kumari 03 Aug 2026

true no, flood barrier project started 2019 still not done

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