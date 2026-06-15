Sri Lanka Reactivates Israeli-Built Kfir Fighter Jets Decades After Civil War Notoriety

Air Force Brings Ageing Combat Aircraft Back Into Service

Sri Lanka has moved to reactivate its fleet of Israeli-manufactured Kfir fighter jets, aircraft that became deeply associated with the country's brutal decades-long civil war against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

A Warplane With a Dark History

The Kfir, developed by Israeli aerospace company IAI, was a cornerstone of the Sri Lanka Air Force's offensive capability during the final stages of the armed conflict, which ended in 2009. The jets were used extensively in airstrikes carried out in the country's north and east, operations that drew widespread international criticism over civilian casualties.

For many Tamil communities both within Sri Lanka and in the diaspora, the Kfir remains a deeply painful symbol of the war's devastating human cost. Its reactivation is therefore likely to attract significant attention beyond the realm of military affairs.

Military Rationale for the Revival

The Sri Lanka Air Force has moved to bring the aircraft back into operational condition, signalling an intent to maintain a credible fixed-wing combat capability. The Kfir fleet had been largely sidelined in the years following the end of the civil war, as defence priorities and budgetary constraints shifted.

Military analysts note that maintaining ageing jet fleets requires considerable investment in spare parts, technical expertise, and pilot training, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of operating the decades-old platform.

Broader Implications

The decision to reactivate the Kfirs comes at a time when Sri Lanka is navigating complex relationships with multiple international partners, including continued defence cooperation with Israel. The move is expected to reignite debate both domestically and internationally about Sri Lanka's military posture and the ongoing sensitivities surrounding the legacy of the civil war.

Tamil civil society groups and human rights organisations are likely to respond critically to the news, given the aircraft's prominent role in wartime operations that remain the subject of unresolved accountability demands.

The Sri Lanka Air Force has not made a detailed public statement outlining the operational scope or intended deployment context for the reactivated jets.

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