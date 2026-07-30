Suspended Police Sub-Inspector Nabbed by Anti-Corruption Commission Over Money Laundering Allegations

A suspended Police Sub-Inspector has been taken into custody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with alleged money laundering, authorities confirmed.

Officer Already Under Suspension

The arrested individual, who had already been suspended from active duty within the Sri Lanka Police Service, was apprehended following an investigation conducted by CIABOC into suspected financial crimes. The commission, which serves as Sri Lanka's primary body tasked with rooting out bribery and corrupt practices among public officials, moved to make the arrest after gathering sufficient grounds to proceed with the case.

CIABOC Steps In

CIABOC plays a critical role in holding public servants accountable, and the arrest of a law enforcement officer underscores the commission's mandate to pursue misconduct regardless of a suspect's professional background. The fact that the Sub-Inspector was already serving a suspension at the time of the arrest suggests that concerns surrounding his conduct had been under scrutiny for some time prior to this latest development.

Money laundering remains a serious criminal offence under Sri Lankan law, carrying significant legal consequences for those found guilty. Investigations of this nature involving police personnel are particularly sensitive, given the public trust placed in law enforcement officers.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities have indicated that the investigation into the matter remains active. Further details regarding the specific nature of the alleged offences and any potential links to broader criminal networks are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the legal system.

The arrested officer is expected to be produced before the relevant judicial authorities in due course, as CIABOC continues its probe into the allegations.

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