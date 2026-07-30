Colombo High Court Throws Out PTA Charges Against 'Harak Kata' Gang Members

The Colombo High Court has delivered a significant legal ruling, determining that charges brought under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) against alleged members of an organised crime network linked to the notorious underworld figure known as 'Harak Kata' cannot proceed.

A Landmark Decision on PTA Application

The ruling raises important questions about the scope and appropriate application of Sri Lanka's Prevention of Terrorism Act, a piece of legislation that has long been the subject of scrutiny from legal experts, civil society groups, and international human rights organisations. The High Court's decision signals that the PTA — designed primarily to address acts of terrorism — cannot be broadly applied to individuals facing organised crime charges.

The case centred on suspects who had been remanded and charged under the PTA in connection with activities attributed to the criminal network operating under the alias 'Harak Kata', a name associated with one of Sri Lanka's most high-profile underworld figures.

Legal Implications for Future Prosecutions

Legal analysts are likely to view this ruling as a critical precedent, potentially limiting the state's ability to invoke counter-terrorism legislation against individuals whose alleged offences fall within the domain of conventional criminal law rather than terrorism-related activities.

The ruling underscores the judiciary's role in ensuring that powerful legislative instruments such as the PTA are not stretched beyond their intended legal boundaries.

Defence attorneys representing the accused had argued that the charges were improperly framed under the PTA, asserting that the alleged conduct did not meet the statutory threshold required to qualify as acts of terrorism under the law.

Background on 'Harak Kata'

The individual known as 'Harak Kata' has been a prominent name in Sri Lanka's underworld criminal circles, with authorities having linked him and his associates to a range of serious criminal activities over the years. The attempt to prosecute members of his alleged network under the PTA reflected efforts by investigators to utilise the full weight of available legislation against organised criminal groups.

However, the Colombo High Court's ruling makes clear that such prosecutorial strategies must remain within the legal framework governing each respective piece of legislation.

The decision is expected to have far-reaching consequences for how law enforcement and prosecutors approach similar cases going forward, particularly as Sri Lanka continues to debate broader reforms to the Prevention of Terrorism Act itself.

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