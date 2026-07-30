Gateway College Acquires Regent Country Club in Malabe to Build Cutting-Edge New School Campus

Gateway College, one of Sri Lanka's most recognised private educational institutions, has completed a landmark property acquisition, taking over ownership of the Regent Country Club in Malabe from Prime Lands in a significant transaction that marks a major new chapter for the school.

A New Era for Private Education in Malabe

The deal, struck between Gateway College and leading real estate developer Prime Lands, will see the well-known Regent Country Club property transformed into a state-of-the-art school campus. The move signals a bold expansion strategy by Gateway College as it looks to strengthen its footprint in the rapidly developing Malabe corridor.

Malabe, situated in the Colombo district, has emerged in recent years as one of the island's most dynamic growth zones, attracting major investments in housing, healthcare, and education. The acquisition of the Regent Country Club site is widely seen as a strategic move to tap into the area's growing population of families seeking quality education for their children.

What the Development Means for the Community

The planned institution is expected to be purpose-built to modern educational standards, offering facilities befitting a contemporary learning environment. While full details of the development timeline and campus features are yet to be announced, the transaction itself has already drawn considerable attention within Sri Lanka's private education and real estate sectors.

Gateway College takes over the Regent Country Club property in Malabe from Prime Lands

The site is earmarked for the development of a brand new, state-of-the-art school campus

The acquisition reflects growing demand for quality private education in the Malabe area

A Significant Move for Both Parties

For Prime Lands, the transaction represents yet another high-profile deal in its extensive property portfolio, demonstrating the developer's continued influence in shaping Sri Lanka's urban landscape. For Gateway College, it underscores an institutional ambition to expand access to its acclaimed educational model beyond its existing campuses.

The acquisition of the Regent Country Club marks a transformative moment for Gateway College, positioning the institution to serve an entirely new community of students and families in one of Colombo's most vibrant suburbs.

Further announcements regarding the construction schedule, campus design, and admission details for the new Malabe school are expected to follow in due course, as both Gateway College and Prime Lands prepare to formalise the next steps of this landmark venture.