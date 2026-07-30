Sri Lanka Customs Nets Rs. 4.5 Billion Worth of Drugs in Nine Months

Major haul highlights intensified anti-narcotics efforts at border points

Sri Lanka Customs has seized illicit drugs valued at approximately Rs. 4.5 billion over the course of nine months, underscoring the agency's stepped-up efforts to intercept narcotics entering the country through official border crossings, ports, and airports.

The significant figure reflects a sustained crackdown by customs officials, who have been working alongside law enforcement agencies to combat the flow of illegal substances into the island. The seizures span a range of controlled drugs intercepted at key entry points across the country.

A growing threat to public health and security

The scale of the haul raises serious concerns about the volume of narcotics being trafficked into Sri Lanka, a country that has long grappled with the dual challenge of drug abuse and organised smuggling networks. Authorities have repeatedly warned that Sri Lanka is being used not only as a destination for illegal drugs but also as a transit hub for international narcotics trade routes.

Customs officials have attributed the rise in successful interceptions to improved intelligence gathering, enhanced screening technologies, and closer coordination with international anti-narcotics bodies.

Pressure on enforcement agencies to sustain momentum

While the seizures represent a notable enforcement achievement, anti-drug campaigners and public health advocates have called on the government to ensure that interdiction efforts are matched by equally robust rehabilitation programmes for those already affected by substance abuse.

Sri Lanka Customs has indicated that operations targeting drug smuggling will continue to be prioritised in the months ahead, with further investments planned in detection capabilities at the country's major ports of entry.