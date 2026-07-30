Cardinal Ranjith Warns Mobile Phone Addiction Is Tearing Sri Lankan Families Apart

Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has raised serious concerns about the growing addiction to mobile phones and modern technology, warning that it is playing a significant role in the deterioration of family life in Sri Lanka.

A Warning from the Church

Cardinal Ranjith, one of Sri Lanka's most prominent religious leaders, highlighted what he described as an alarming trend of excessive dependence on digital devices, cautioning that it is eroding the bonds that hold families together.

The Cardinal's remarks reflect a growing unease among community and religious leaders across the country about the impact of screen culture on meaningful human relationships, particularly within the household.

The Human Cost of the Digital Age

According to Cardinal Ranjith, the pervasive use of smartphones and other modern technologies is drawing individuals — including children and parents alike — away from genuine face-to-face interaction, leaving families fragmented and emotionally disconnected.

Mobile phone addiction and dependence on modern technology has contributed to the breakdown of family life.

The Archbishop's comments come at a time when Sri Lanka, like much of the world, is grappling with rising screen time across all age groups, fuelled in part by the widespread availability of affordable mobile internet.

A Call for Reflection

Religious and social commentators have long argued that technology, while offering undeniable benefits, carries with it the risk of replacing authentic human connection with virtual interaction. Cardinal Ranjith's remarks lend significant moral weight to those concerns within the Sri Lankan context.

His message serves as a timely reminder for families to be mindful of how technology is used in the home, and to prioritise quality time and communication with loved ones over the endless pull of digital screens.