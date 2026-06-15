Colombo Stock Market Surges 3.43% as US-Iran Deal Lifts Global Investor Sentiment

Sri Lanka's stock market closed sharply higher on Monday, with the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) recording a strong gain of 3.43 percent, buoyed by a wave of positive investor sentiment following the announcement of a deal between the United States and Iran.

Market Rally Driven by Global Developments

The significant upswing on the local bourse came as news of the US-Iran agreement reverberated across global financial markets, easing geopolitical tensions that had weighed on investor confidence in recent weeks. The development provided a much-needed boost to emerging market exchanges, with Sri Lanka's equities among those to benefit.

Traders and analysts noted that the reduction in Middle East tensions played a key role in encouraging buying activity across multiple sectors of the Colombo market, as investors moved to take advantage of the improved outlook.

Broad-Based Gains Across the Exchange

The rally was broad-based, with positive momentum observed across various sectors listed on the CSE. Market participants responded enthusiastically to the easing of global risk sentiment, driving volumes and valuations upward through the trading session.

The performance marked one of the more notable single-day gains for the Sri Lankan stock market in recent times, underlining how closely local equities can track international geopolitical and diplomatic developments.

Investor Confidence on the Rise

The strong close reflects a growing appetite among both local and foreign investors to re-engage with Sri Lankan equities as external risk factors ease. Analysts suggest that should global stability continue to improve, the CSE could sustain its upward trajectory in the near term.

Market watchers will be closely monitoring further developments surrounding the US-Iran agreement and any subsequent shifts in global oil prices and investor sentiment that may influence trading on the Colombo exchange in the sessions ahead.