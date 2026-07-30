President Dissanayake Joins Thousands at Grand Finale of Kataragama Esala Perahera

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake joined a vast congregation of devotees last night to witness the culminating grand procession of the 2026 Esala Perahera at the revered Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya, one of Sri Lanka's most sacred and historically significant religious festivals.

A Sacred Night at Kataragama

The final procession of this year's Esala Perahera drew thousands of faithful pilgrims and worshippers to the holy city of Kataragama, where centuries of tradition and devotion converged in a spectacular display of religious pageantry. The event, held on the night of the 29th, marked the conclusion of the annual festival that holds deep spiritual significance for Buddhists, Hindus, and devotees of all faiths across the island.

President Dissanayake paid his respects at the historic Kirivehera, the ancient stupa that stands as one of the most venerated religious landmarks within the Kataragama sacred precinct.

A Festival of National Significance

The Esala Perahera of the Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Devalaya is among the most celebrated religious processions in Sri Lanka, attracting pilgrims from every corner of the country as well as from overseas. The festival is renowned for its vibrant display of traditional drummers, dancers, and elaborately adorned elephants that form the heart of the sacred procession.

The President's participation in the event underscored the national importance of the Kataragama festival as a unifying cultural and religious occasion that transcends community boundaries and reflects the diverse spiritual heritage of Sri Lanka.

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