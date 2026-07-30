Sri Lanka Eyes Debt Buyback Move in Talks with Financial Advisor Lazard

Sri Lanka is exploring the possibility of conducting a debt buyback as part of its ongoing efforts to stabilise its finances following the country's historic economic crisis, according to an official familiar with the matter.

The government is currently in discussions with Lazard, the international financial advisory firm that has been assisting Colombo through its complex debt restructuring process, regarding the potential buyback arrangement.

What a Debt Buyback Would Mean

A debt buyback involves a government repurchasing its own outstanding obligations, typically at a discount to their face value. Such a move can help reduce a country's overall debt burden and signal growing confidence in its economic recovery to international markets.

For Sri Lanka, which declared its first-ever sovereign default in April 2022 amid a crippling foreign exchange shortage, any step toward proactively managing its debt obligations would represent a significant milestone in its road to financial recovery.

Role of Lazard in Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring

Lazard has played a central advisory role in Sri Lanka's broader debt restructuring negotiations, which have involved complex talks with bilateral creditors, international bondholders, and multilateral institutions. The firm brings considerable experience in sovereign debt advisory matters across emerging markets.

The potential buyback discussions come at a time when Sri Lanka has been making measurable progress under its International Monetary Fund bailout programme, with the country having successfully concluded key restructuring agreements with major creditor groups over the past year.

A Signal of Cautious Optimism

Analysts have noted that a country considering a debt buyback typically does so from a position of improved, though still fragile, financial standing. For Sri Lanka, such a move could demonstrate to global investors that its economic recovery is gaining traction.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time in April 2022

The country secured an IMF extended fund facility to support its recovery

Lazard has been a key financial advisor throughout the restructuring process

A buyback would allow Sri Lanka to retire debt potentially at below face value

Officials have not confirmed the precise scale or timeline of any proposed buyback, and discussions with Lazard appear to remain at a preliminary stage. Further details are expected to emerge as the government continues its engagement with financial advisors and creditor stakeholders.

Sri Lanka's economic recovery remains closely watched by international investors and development partners, with each new financial development carrying significant implications for the island nation's long-term fiscal health.