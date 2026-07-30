Nine-Year Ordeal Over: Landslide-Displaced Families in Sri Lanka Finally Receive New Homes

After enduring nearly a decade of uncertainty and displacement, sixteen families who were forced from their homes following a devastating 2017 landslide disaster have finally been resettled in new residences, bringing an end to years of hardship.

A Long Road to Recovery

The families, who had been living under the shadow of a red-notice danger zone classification following the landslide, waited close to nine years before receiving permanent housing. The red-notice designation had rendered their original homes uninhabitable, leaving the affected residents in a prolonged state of limbo with no clear timeline for resettlement.

The 2017 landslide disaster caused widespread destruction across the affected area, forcing authorities to evacuate residents from high-risk zones deemed too dangerous for continued habitation. While emergency measures were put in place at the time, the long-term resettlement process proved to be a drawn-out ordeal for those displaced.

New Beginnings for Affected Families

The handover of the new homes marks a significant milestone for the sixteen families, who can now look forward to rebuilding their lives with a sense of stability and security. For many, the wait has spanned nearly the entirety of a decade, during which they faced considerable social and economic challenges while living away from their original communities.

The resettlement is being viewed as a positive step by local residents and community advocates, who have long called for authorities to expedite housing solutions for those displaced by natural disasters across Sri Lanka's landslide-prone regions.

Ongoing Challenges in Disaster-Prone Areas

Sri Lanka continues to face significant challenges in managing communities situated within high-risk landslide zones, particularly in the island's hill country and mountainous regions. Heavy seasonal rainfall frequently triggers landslides, displacing hundreds of families and placing enormous pressure on government resettlement programmes.

Sixteen families have received new permanent homes after nearly nine years of displacement.

The families were originally displaced due to the 2017 landslide disaster.

Their former residences were classified under a red-notice danger zone, prohibiting safe habitation.

The resettlement marks a significant step in addressing long-pending disaster relief obligations.

Authorities have been urged to ensure that similar cases of prolonged displacement are addressed more swiftly in the future, with calls for stronger policy frameworks to streamline the resettlement process for disaster-affected communities across the country.