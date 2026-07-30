Ministry Eyes 2027 Budget Relief for Stalled Housing Schemes Across Sri Lanka

Housing Ministry Pushes for Budget Funds to Revive Unfinished Projects

The Ministry of Housing, Construction and Water Supply has signalled its intention to secure dedicated allocations from the 2027 national Budget in order to bring a number of stalled housing projects back on track, according to official statements from the ministry.

The move comes amid growing public concern over housing developments that have remained incomplete, leaving many Sri Lankan families unable to take up residence in units they were promised, often years ago.

A Long-Standing Problem Seeking a Fiscal Solution

Unfinished housing schemes have been a persistent issue across several provinces, with delays attributed to a combination of funding shortfalls, supply chain disruptions, and the broader economic difficulties the country has faced in recent years. The ministry's latest push represents an acknowledgement that existing budgetary provisions have been insufficient to address the backlog.

By earmarking specific funds within the 2027 Budget cycle, the ministry aims to provide contractors and project managers with the financial certainty needed to resume and complete construction work that has been left in limbo.

What This Means for Affected Families

Thousands of Sri Lankan families stand to benefit if the proposed Budget provisions are approved and disbursed effectively. Many of those awaiting housing units belong to lower-income groups who applied under state-assisted schemes designed to improve affordable housing access across the island.

Completion of state-sponsored housing units currently under construction

Renewed contractor agreements and revised project timelines

Improved oversight mechanisms to prevent future delays

The Ministry of Housing, Construction and Water Supply has drawn attention to the urgent need for allocating provisions from the 2027 Budget to complete outstanding projects.

Eyes Now on Budget Deliberations

With Budget discussions expected to intensify in the months ahead, housing advocates and affected communities will be closely monitoring whether the ministry's proposals receive the priority they are seeking. The outcome of these deliberations will likely determine how quickly Sri Lanka can address one of its most visible social infrastructure challenges.