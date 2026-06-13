SpaceX Makes Historic Market Debut, Crowning Musk as World's First Trillionaire

Elon Musk has made history as the world's first trillionaire following the landmark stock market debut of his aerospace company SpaceX on United States markets, with the firm's valuation surging beyond the two trillion dollar mark.

Shares in SpaceX opened at $150 each on Friday, representing an 11 percent jump above the company's initial public offering price of $135 per share — a strong signal of investor confidence in one of the most closely watched market listings in recent memory.

A Milestone Moment for Private Space Exploration

The IPO marks a defining moment not only for SpaceX but for the broader private space industry, as the company transitions from a privately held enterprise into a publicly traded giant. The debut places SpaceX among the most valuable companies ever to list on US markets.

For Musk, who already held the title of the world's richest individual through his combined stakes in Tesla, X, and other ventures, the SpaceX listing pushed his personal net worth across the one trillion dollar threshold — a figure previously unattained by any single person in recorded history.

What This Means for Global Markets

The listing is expected to draw significant attention from institutional and retail investors worldwide, including those operating out of emerging markets such as Sri Lanka, where interest in global technology and aerospace stocks has grown steadily in recent years.

Analysts noted that the strong opening performance reflects sustained public enthusiasm for space commercialisation, satellite internet services, and SpaceX's ongoing contracts with agencies including NASA.

The company's valuation of over two trillion dollars places it in rare company alongside a handful of the world's most powerful corporations, underscoring how dramatically the commercial space sector has evolved over the past two decades.

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