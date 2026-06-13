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Six-Year-Old Boy Found Dead After Falling Into Well in Point Pedro

13 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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Six-Year-Old Boy Found Dead After Falling Into Well in Point Pedro

A six-year-old boy has tragically lost his life after falling into a well in the Puloly South area of Point Pedro, police confirmed.

Authorities discovered the young child's body in the well following what is believed to have been an accidental fall. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community in the northern coastal town of Point Pedro.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. No further details regarding the identity of the child or the timeline of events have been officially released at this stage.

The death of a young child in such circumstances serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by uncovered or inadequately secured wells, particularly in residential areas where children are present.

Authorities are expected to release further information as the investigation progresses.

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