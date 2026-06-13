Namal Rajapaksa Welcomes Release of Tamil Hip Hop Artist Hiphop Sangee

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has publicly welcomed the release of 24-year-old Tamil hip hop artist Sangeethsan Ganeskumar, widely known by his stage name Hiphop Sangee.

A Welcome Across Ethnic Lines

The son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa took to public channels to express his satisfaction at the young musician's release, a gesture that many observers noted as a rare show of cross-community solidarity from a senior figure within the SLPP.

Hiphop Sangee, who has built a significant following among Tamil youth through his music, had been detained prior to his release, drawing widespread attention from civil society groups, artists, and political commentators across the island.

Youth, Art and Freedom of Expression

The case of the 24-year-old musician had sparked broader conversations about freedom of expression in Sri Lanka, particularly within the Tamil-speaking community in the North and East. Supporters of the artist had argued that his detention raised serious concerns about the space available for creative voices to operate freely.

Namal Rajapaksa's public acknowledgement of the release is being viewed by some as a politically significant signal, coming at a time when national reconciliation and ethnic harmony remain key issues on Sri Lanka's political agenda.

Hiphop Sangee's music, which resonates strongly with Tamil youth, has earned him a devoted fan base, and news of his freedom was met with relief and celebration among his supporters across the country.

Related Video