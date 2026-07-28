Jaffna Bar Association Calls on President to Rethink Judges' Retirement Age Amendment

The Bar Association of Jaffna has formally appealed to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, urging him to reconsider the government's proposal to amend the Constitution with regard to extending the retirement age of judges.

A Call for Constitutional Caution

The legal body, representing lawyers practising in the Northern Province, has expressed significant concern over the proposed constitutional amendment, calling on the President to carefully weigh the implications such a change could have on the independence of the judiciary and the broader democratic framework of Sri Lanka.

In its appeal, the Jaffna Bar Association stressed that any move to alter the retirement age of judges through constitutional amendment is a matter that warrants thorough public debate, broad legal scrutiny, and transparent consultation with all relevant stakeholders before any decision is made.

Judicial Independence at the Forefront

Legal professionals have long regarded judicial independence as a cornerstone of a functioning democracy. Critics of the proposed amendment fear that extending judges' retirement ages could, under certain circumstances, be used as a tool to influence the composition of the judiciary in ways that may not serve the public interest.

The Jaffna Bar Association's position reflects a wider unease among segments of Sri Lanka's legal community, who believe that constitutional changes of this nature must not be rushed and should only be pursued following meaningful dialogue with the bar associations, civil society, and the general public.

Pressure Mounts on the President

The appeal adds to growing scrutiny of the government's legislative agenda, particularly on matters touching the Constitution. While the administration has yet to formally respond to the Jaffna Bar Association's concerns, the intervention of a prominent regional legal body underscores the sensitivity surrounding any proposed changes to judicial terms and conditions.

Sri Lanka's judiciary has faced considerable challenges in recent years, and many legal observers argue that reforms affecting judges must prioritise strengthening institutional integrity rather than creating opportunities for political interference.

The Jaffna Bar Association has made clear that its position is rooted in the protection of the rule of law, and it continues to urge the President to engage in open consultations before proceeding further with the proposed amendment.

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