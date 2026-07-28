John Keells Holdings to Launch Wendy's in Sri Lanka by End of 2026

Sri Lanka's blue-chip conglomerate John Keells Holdings (JKH) has unveiled plans to bring the internationally renowned American fast-food chain Wendy's to the island, with the first outlet expected to open its doors by December 2026.

A Major Addition to Sri Lanka's Fast-Food Landscape

The move marks a significant development in Sri Lanka's growing quick-service restaurant sector, as Wendy's — one of the world's largest hamburger fast-food chains — prepares to establish its presence on the island for the first time. JKH, one of the country's most prominent and diversified conglomerates, will spearhead the venture as the brand's local franchise partner.

Wendy's, founded in the United States in 1969, operates thousands of restaurants across the globe and is widely recognised for its square hamburgers, fresh beef offerings, and signature Frosty desserts. Its arrival is expected to be warmly received by Sri Lankan consumers, particularly younger demographics drawn to internationally recognised food brands.

JKH Expands Its Hospitality and Leisure Portfolio

For John Keells Holdings, this latest announcement represents a strategic extension of its hospitality and consumer business interests. The conglomerate already has an established footprint across industries including leisure, retail, transportation, and financial services, and the addition of a globally recognised fast-food franchise is seen as a natural progression of its consumer-focused growth strategy.

The planned December 2026 launch timeline gives JKH sufficient runway to scout locations, fit out premises, train staff, and align local operations with Wendy's international brand standards — a process that typically demands considerable groundwork for franchise operators entering a new market.

Growing Appetite for International Brands

Sri Lanka has witnessed a steady influx of international food and beverage brands in recent years, reflecting rising consumer aspirations and a recovery in domestic spending following the economic turbulence of 2022. The entry of Wendy's is likely to intensify competition in the fast-food segment, where established players already vie for the attention of an increasingly brand-conscious public.

Wendy's is the third-largest hamburger fast-food chain in the world by number of locations.

JKH is listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange and is one of Sri Lanka's largest companies by market capitalisation.

The first Wendy's outlet in Sri Lanka is targeted to open by December 2026.

Further details regarding the location of the inaugural outlet and JKH's broader expansion plans for the brand are expected to be revealed closer to the launch date. Industry observers will be watching closely to see how Wendy's fares in a market that continues to evolve rapidly in its tastes and spending habits.