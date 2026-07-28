Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Team Ends 24-Year Drought With Historic ODI Series Win Over Pakistan

A Landmark Moment for Women's Cricket in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's women's cricket team has etched their names into the history books, clinching a One Day International series against Pakistan with a commanding 2-1 victory — ending a painful 24-year wait for a series triumph over their South Asian rivals.

A Victory Decades in the Making

The achievement marks a watershed moment for women's cricket on the island, as the Sri Lankan side demonstrated resilience, skill, and determination across the three-match series. After two and a half decades without a series win over Pakistan, the triumph will be celebrated as one of the most significant results in the history of Sri Lankan women's cricket.

Series Result

Sri Lanka won the three-match ODI series 2-1 against Pakistan

The series victory ends a 24-year wait for Sri Lanka in women's ODI cricket against Pakistan

A New Chapter for Sri Lankan Women's Cricket

The series win is expected to inject fresh confidence and momentum into the Sri Lanka women's setup, as the team continues to grow in stature on the international stage. Supporters and cricket administrators alike will hope this historic result serves as a springboard for greater achievements in the years ahead.

Sri Lanka's women have shown the cricketing world that they are a force to be reckoned with, and this series victory is a proud moment for the entire nation.

The result will be remembered as a defining chapter in Sri Lankan women's cricket, inspiring a new generation of players across the country to take up the game and dream big.

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