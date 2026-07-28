Mirihana Police Nab Company Director Behind Fraudulent 'Easy Payment' Housing Scheme

A director of a private company has been taken into custody by the Mirihana Special Crimes Investigation Unit over allegations of defrauding members of the public through a fraudulent housing scheme marketed under an "easy payment" arrangement.

Suspect Arrested Over Housing Fraud

Authorities confirmed that the arrest was made following complaints lodged by victims who had been lured into the scheme with promises of affordable housing through convenient installment-based payment plans. The suspect, a director of the private firm involved, allegedly exploited these arrangements to swindle unsuspecting members of the public out of their money.

The Mirihana Special Crimes Investigation Unit, which has been actively pursuing financial fraud cases across the Western Province, moved swiftly to apprehend the individual once sufficient evidence was gathered against them.

Victims Drawn In By Affordable Housing Promises

The scheme reportedly targeted individuals seeking accessible pathways to homeownership — a particularly vulnerable segment of the population given Sri Lanka's ongoing economic pressures. Victims were promised housing solutions through manageable payment structures, only to find themselves defrauded of their hard-earned money with no property to show for it.

The fraudulent scheme was operated under the guise of an "easy payment" housing plan

Multiple members of the public are believed to have fallen victim to the scam

The arrest was carried out by the Mirihana Special Crimes Investigation Unit

Investigation Ongoing

Investigations into the full scale of the alleged fraud are currently underway. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests as the probe deepens. Victims who believe they may have been affected by similar housing schemes are being encouraged to come forward and report their cases to the relevant authorities.

Housing-related fraud has become an area of growing concern in Sri Lanka, with unscrupulous operators increasingly targeting citizens desperate to secure affordable homes amid difficult economic conditions.