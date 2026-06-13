Former Southern Province Chief Minister Shan Wijeyalal de Silva Released on Bail

The Colombo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday (12) granted bail to former Southern Province Chief Minister Shan Wijeyalal de Silva, who had been remanded in custody following his arrest on corruption-related charges.

De Silva was taken into custody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), the independent state body responsible for probing graft and corrupt conduct among public officials and politicians in Sri Lanka.

The former chief minister had been held on remand after CIABOC presented the case before the Colombo Magistrate's Court, which subsequently ordered his detention pending further proceedings. The court yesterday reversed that position, ruling that de Silva was eligible for release on bail.

Shan Wijeyalal de Silva is a prominent political figure who previously served as Chief Minister of the Southern Province, one of Sri Lanka's nine provincial administrations. His arrest by the country's anti-corruption watchdog drew significant public attention given his standing in regional politics.

The case against him is expected to proceed through the courts, with CIABOC continuing its investigation into the corruption allegations. Further details regarding the specific charges and bail conditions have not yet been made public.

Related Video