Sri Lanka's Grand Wedding Tradition Under Threat as Economic Pressures Force Couples to Scale Back

The changing face of matrimony in Sri Lanka

For generations, a Sri Lankan wedding has been synonymous with grandeur — sprawling guest lists, elaborate ceremonies, mountains of food, and celebrations that stretch well into the night. But that cherished tradition is quietly giving way to something far more modest, as economic hardship reshapes the way couples choose to begin their married lives.

When celebrations become a burden

The so-called "big fat Sri Lankan wedding" — a cultural institution deeply rooted in notions of family honour, social status, and community belonging — is increasingly being viewed as an unaffordable luxury. Soaring costs of living, the lingering impact of the country's economic crisis, and a generational shift in values have all contributed to a growing reluctance among young couples to take on debt simply to stage an impressive ceremony.

Where it was once considered unthinkable to invite fewer than three hundred guests, many couples are now opting for intimate gatherings of close family and friends. Simple receptions held at home or in modest venues are replacing the grand hotel ballrooms that once defined Sri Lankan nuptials.

The numbers tell the story

Wedding industry vendors, including caterers, decorators, photographers, and bridal wear designers, have reported a noticeable decline in large-scale bookings. The cost of staging a traditional wedding in Sri Lanka has escalated dramatically in recent years, with expenses covering venue hire, catering, jewellery, attire, and entertainment often running into several millions of rupees — a sum far beyond the reach of many middle-class families.

Catering and food costs have risen sharply due to persistent food price inflation.

Gold jewellery, a cornerstone of traditional Sri Lankan weddings, has become increasingly expensive amid global price surges.

Venue and decoration costs continue to climb as businesses seek to recover from pandemic and crisis-era losses.

A generation rethinking priorities

Younger Sri Lankans, in particular, are increasingly questioning whether the pressure to host a lavish wedding is worth the financial strain it imposes. Many couples express a preference for directing their savings toward purchasing a home, starting a business, or securing their future rather than spending it on a single day's celebration.

For many young couples today, the wedding is just one day — but the debt that follows can last for years. The thinking is changing.

This shift in mindset is also being driven by greater exposure to global trends, where minimalist and intimate weddings have grown fashionable, and social media has begun celebrating understated elegance over extravagant excess.

Tradition versus practicality

The transition is not without tension. Many older Sri Lankans remain deeply attached to the idea of a grand wedding as an expression of family pride and social standing. For some parents, scaling back a child's wedding carries an unwanted stigma — a perception that the family cannot afford to celebrate properly.

Yet attitudes are gradually shifting. Wedding planners note that conversations with clients increasingly centre on how to create a meaningful, beautiful event within a realistic budget, rather than how to impress the maximum number of guests.

An industry adapting to new realities

Wedding industry professionals are responding by offering scaled-down packages and flexible options designed to accommodate tighter budgets without entirely sacrificing elegance. Some photographers and decorators have introduced tiered pricing structures, while caterers are offering curated menus in place of the vast buffet spreads that were once standard.

Whether the big Sri Lankan wedding will survive this period of economic and cultural reckoning remains to be seen. What is clear is that the meaning of the occasion is being renegotiated — and for many couples, a smaller celebration shared with those who matter most may ultimately prove more memorable than a grand event staged for appearances.