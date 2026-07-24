Privilege or Prosecution? MP Archchuna's Arrest Warrant Ignites Parliamentary Storm

A fresh constitutional clash has erupted in Sri Lanka's Parliament after Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa raised concerns over the parliamentary privileges of Jaffna District MP Ramanathan Archchuna, following the issuance of an arrest warrant against the legislator for failing to appear before court.

The Sequence of Events

MP Archchuna was absent from a scheduled court appearance, with the lawmaker instead choosing to attend parliamentary proceedings on the day in question. His non-appearance before the court prompted a judge to issue an arrest warrant against him, setting the stage for a heated constitutional debate over where a sitting Member of Parliament's obligations truly lie — with the legislature or the judiciary.

Premadasa Raises Parliamentary Privilege

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa swiftly brought the matter before Parliament, arguing that the arrest warrant raised serious questions regarding the privileges and protections afforded to elected members under Sri Lanka's constitutional framework. Parliamentary privilege has long been a contested area in Sri Lankan law, with legislators historically asserting certain immunities while discharging their duties within the House.

Premadasa's intervention signals that the opposition intends to treat the matter not merely as a legal issue concerning one individual MP, but as a broader question of the rights and protections due to all elected representatives while Parliament is in session.

A Delicate Constitutional Question

At the heart of the dispute lies a fundamental tension — one that Sri Lankan courts and Parliament have grappled with on previous occasions — between the independence of the judiciary and the privileges of the legislature. The issuance of an arrest warrant against a sitting MP who was present in Parliament on the day of his court absence is likely to intensify scrutiny of how these competing obligations are balanced under existing law.

MP Ramanathan Archchuna represents the Jaffna District in Parliament.

An arrest warrant was issued after he failed to appear in court.

Archchuna was attending parliamentary sittings at the time of his court absence.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa raised the matter in Parliament as a privilege issue.

Political Fallout Expected

The incident is expected to generate significant political debate in the days ahead, with questions likely to be raised both inside and outside Parliament regarding the scope of legislative privilege and whether it can shield an MP from judicial processes. Legal experts and constitutional scholars are likely to weigh in as the matter develops.

As of now, no resolution has been publicly announced regarding the arrest warrant, and it remains to be seen how the Speaker and the relevant authorities will respond to the privilege concerns raised by the Opposition Leader.

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