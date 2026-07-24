Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin Steps Down Amid Fears of Sheikh Hasina's Return

Bangladesh's President Mohammed Shahabuddin has tendered his resignation, as political tensions escalate over the possible return of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the country.

Shahabuddin, a longtime ally of Hasina, stepped down amid growing unease within Bangladesh's political establishment following Hasina's public declaration that she intends to return home. The announcement was made by Hasina in an interview with Reuters, sending shockwaves through the country's interim administration.

A Politically Charged Departure

The resignation of Shahabuddin is being viewed as deeply significant, given his close ties to Hasina and her Awami League party. His departure comes at a particularly sensitive moment in Bangladesh's political landscape, which has been in a state of flux since Hasina was forced from power following a mass uprising led largely by students earlier this year.

Hasina, who fled Bangladesh in August 2024 and is currently believed to be residing in India, faces a number of serious legal cases in her home country. Her stated intention to return has prompted alarm among those who fear renewed political instability.

Regional Significance for Sri Lanka

The unfolding developments in Bangladesh are being watched closely across South Asia, including in Sri Lanka, where observers note parallels with the region's broader struggles between entrenched political dynasties and popular democratic movements demanding accountability and reform.

As Bangladesh navigates this uncertain political chapter, the resignation of its president adds yet another layer of complexity to an already fragile transition period.

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