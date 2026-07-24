Deputy Minister Dismisses Social Media Claims of Planned Changes to Sacred Dalada Perahera

Deputy Minister Eranga Gunasekara has firmly rejected claims circulating on social media that the government intends to introduce changes to the iconic Kandy Esala Perahera, one of Sri Lanka's most sacred and celebrated cultural festivals.

The Deputy Minister moved swiftly to address the misinformation, describing the social media posts as baseless and misleading, and reassuring the public that no such plans are being considered.

Misinformation Sparks Public Concern

The claims, which spread rapidly across various social media platforms, suggested that moves were underway to alter the format or traditions of the Dalada Perahera — a grand procession held annually in Kandy in honour of the Sacred Tooth Relic of the Buddha enshrined at the Sri Dalada Maligawa. The festival holds immense religious and cultural significance for Buddhists across Sri Lanka and draws thousands of devotees and tourists each year.

The posts triggered widespread concern among members of the public, prompting the Deputy Minister to issue a clear and public denial.

Deputy Minister Urges Public Not to Be Misled

Deputy Minister Gunasekara urged Sri Lankans to exercise caution when consuming and sharing content on social media, warning that irresponsible posts on such a sensitive subject could unnecessarily alarm communities and damage public trust.

No government discussions have taken place regarding changes to the Perahera

The claims circulating online are without foundation

Authorities are monitoring the spread of such misinformation

The Dalada Perahera is a deeply revered tradition that belongs to the people of Sri Lanka, and there is absolutely no intention to interfere with it in any way.

The Kandy Esala Perahera is widely regarded as one of the grandest Buddhist pageants in the world, featuring elaborately decorated elephants, traditional dancers, drummers, and flag bearers in a spectacular nightly procession that spans several days. The festival attracts both local and international attention every year and is considered a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's cultural heritage.

Authorities have called on the public to rely only on verified and official sources of information and to refrain from sharing unverified content that could cause unnecessary unrest within communities.