Sri Lanka Secures 10% U.S. Tariff Rate as Samarasinghe Praises Presidential Leadership and Negotiators

Sri Lanka's Ambassador to the United States, Mahinda Samarasinghe, has publicly credited President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the country's negotiating team for successfully securing a 10% tariff rate on Sri Lankan exports to the United States, describing the outcome as a significant diplomatic achievement for the island nation.

A Diplomatic Win for Sri Lanka

The 10% tariff rate, which applies to Sri Lankan goods entering the American market, has been welcomed as a favourable result amid a broader period of global trade uncertainty driven by shifting U.S. trade policy. Samarasinghe expressed his appreciation for the leadership shown at the highest levels of government in steering negotiations toward this outcome.

Speaking on the matter, the ambassador was emphatic in attributing the success to a coordinated effort between the President's office and the officials who led the trade discussions on Sri Lanka's behalf.

The credit for this achievement goes to the President and the dedicated negotiating team whose tireless efforts made this possible for our country.

Significance for Sri Lankan Exporters

The secured tariff rate carries considerable importance for Sri Lanka's export-dependent industries, particularly the apparel and textile sector, which relies heavily on access to the United States as one of its largest markets. A lower tariff burden is expected to help Sri Lankan businesses remain competitive against regional rivals.

The 10% rate is seen as a competitive advantage over some regional export competitors facing higher U.S. tariffs.

Sri Lanka's apparel industry, a cornerstone of the national economy, stands to benefit most directly from the arrangement.

The outcome is viewed as a reflection of strengthened diplomatic engagement between Colombo and Washington.

Government's Role Highlighted

Samarasinghe's public acknowledgement underscores the importance the current administration has placed on proactive international trade diplomacy. The ambassador's remarks signal a broader effort by Sri Lanka to consolidate its economic relationships with major global powers as the country continues its recovery from its worst financial crisis in decades.

The development is likely to be viewed positively by the business community and policymakers alike, as Sri Lanka seeks to attract investment and stabilise its export revenues in the months ahead.