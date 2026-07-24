Commercial Bank of Ceylon Dominates 2026 ABF Retail Banking Awards with Multiple Honours

Commercial Bank of Ceylon has cemented its position as Sri Lanka's premier banking institution, walking away as the country's most decorated bank at the 2026 Asian Banking and Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Awards, reinforcing its long-standing reputation for excellence across the financial sector.

A Landmark Achievement on the Regional Stage

The prestigious ABF Retail Banking Awards, widely regarded as one of the most respected benchmarks of banking excellence across the Asia-Pacific region, recognised Commercial Bank's outstanding performance across multiple categories. The bank's sweep of honours placed it firmly ahead of its local competitors, underscoring its continued dominance within Sri Lanka's banking landscape.

The recognition serves as a strong signal to both local and international investors that Sri Lankan financial institutions remain capable of competing and excelling at the highest regional levels, even amid the broader economic recovery the island nation has been navigating in recent years.

Consistent Excellence Across the Board

Commercial Bank's success at the 2026 ABF Awards is not an isolated achievement. The bank has consistently been recognised by regional and global financial publications and award bodies, building a track record that speaks to the depth of its operational capabilities, customer service standards, and innovation in retail banking.

The multiple awards secured at this year's ceremony reflect the bank's commitment to delivering quality financial products and services to its broad customer base, which spans individual retail clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate entities across Sri Lanka and beyond.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Financial Sector

For Sri Lanka, which has been working diligently to restore economic confidence and attract foreign investment following a period of significant financial strain, achievements of this nature carry considerable weight. A nationally headquartered bank earning top honours at a competitive regional awards platform helps project stability and institutional strength to the wider international community.

Commercial Bank was named Sri Lanka's most awarded bank at the 2026 ABF Retail Banking Awards

The ABF awards are among the most prestigious banking recognitions in the Asia-Pacific region

The honours span multiple award categories, reflecting broad institutional excellence

The achievement adds to the bank's already extensive portfolio of regional and global accolades

Commercial Bank's performance at the 2026 ABF Awards highlights the strength and resilience of Sri Lanka's banking sector as the country continues its path toward economic recovery and growth.

As one of Sri Lanka's largest and most established private commercial banks, Commercial Bank of Ceylon operates an extensive network of branches and digital banking channels both domestically and in select international markets. Its latest recognition is expected to further bolster confidence among its customers and stakeholders as it continues to evolve its services in line with the demands of a rapidly changing financial environment.