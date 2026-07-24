Parliament to Debate No-Confidence Motion Against Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara Today

A no-confidence motion targeting Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara is scheduled to be taken up for debate in Parliament today, with proceedings set to run from 11:30 a.m. through to 5:30 p.m.

Six Hours of Parliamentary Scrutiny

The debate, which is expected to dominate the parliamentary agenda on the 24th, will give lawmakers a substantial window of six hours to present arguments both in support of and against the motion. The extended sitting reflects the significance attached to the proceedings by members across the political divide.

Minister Under the Spotlight

Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara now faces one of the most serious challenges a cabinet minister can encounter within a parliamentary democracy — a formal vote of no confidence brought against him by members of the legislature. The motion places the minister's conduct and performance in his role under direct scrutiny before the full House.

No-confidence motions are a constitutional mechanism through which Parliament can express its lack of faith in a minister or government, and today's debate is expected to attract considerable attention both inside and outside the chamber.

What to Expect

Members of Parliament from the opposition are anticipated to use the debate to raise concerns regarding the Justice Minister's handling of his portfolio, while government members are likely to mount a defence of his record. The outcome of the debate will be closely watched by political observers and the general public alike.

Sri Lankans with an interest in the country's judicial and legislative affairs are urged to follow today's parliamentary session as it unfolds.

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